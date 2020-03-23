QTU no longer trusts govt calls on schools

news, national

The Queensland Teachers Union has demanded a school shutdown from Wednesday, saying it no longer trusts national cabinet's view that it's safe to keep classrooms open. The union has not ruled out strike action if the Queensland government fails to order school closures as coronavirus continues to spread. But president Kevin Bates has told The Courier-Mail he'd prefer to negotiate a solution to shield thousands of teachers from the virus. Officially Queensland schools remain open, in line with Sunday's decision by federal cabinet, but parents can choose to keep their kids home. The QTU executive savaged the national position after crisis talks on Monday. "(The) QTU Executive met this morning to consider the most recent decisions of the National Cabinet and its impact on QTU members and schools," the union said in a message authorised by general secretary Graham Moloney. "At the meeting , it was clear that (the) Executive has lost confidence in the decision-making around the continued operation of schools and TAFE during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It beggars belief that schools and TAFE remain open while a whole range of other businesses close. "There is no reference to the safety of teachers, school leaders, and other school employees in discussion of this issue, nor any apparent understanding of the practicality of operating in these education settings." Schools were being forced to operate without promised hygiene and cleaning products, the union said. The QTU executive will meet again at 5pm on Monday to consider the issue further. Before the union made its shutdown call, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she would continue to act on the best medical advice, and that was that schools should stay open. "If there are any teachers or teacher aides or cleaners in that high-risk category they should speak to their principal, and they should be having non-contact." Teachers have told AAP they feel abandoned by the government, and endangered. "Personally I am disgusted with the message being sent that we are glorified babysitters so that others can go to work. The message that teachers are sacrificial lambs," one Gold Coast high school teacher told AAP, on condition of anonymity. "The message (is) that if schools close, kids will congregate in groups in public and increase the spread of the virus - but apparently kids in groups at school do not do this?" Another teacher says her primary school, in Queensland's southeast, has "insufficient soap, no towels". "Teachers have been thrown under the bus," she said. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/b62a347d-0874-48e5-ab9f-a26e4281b49b.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg