Sydney toilet-paper bandits on the run

Two toilet paper bandits are on the run after stealing hundreds of loo rolls from Sydney supermarkets in what the NSW police minister says is a disgraceful act during the coronavirus crisis. The pair targeted four Woolworths stores in the city's southwest on Sunday evening, gaining access to restricted storage areas during their 90-minute spree. In one theft at Auburn, one of the men allegedly threatened a staff member with a knife. They made off with multiple packs of toilet paper from the Auburn and Granville stores but weren't so lucky at Bass Hill and Lidcombe, where they left empty-handed. Police are now hunting the duo and released an image of them stealing the toilet paper on Tuesday. NSW Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott blasted the behaviour and urged anyone with information to come forward. "I support any measures taken by police to protect our communities from this sort of disgraceful criminal activity," he said in a statement. "The people of NSW will not tolerate criminal behaviour at any time let alone during this crisis. "People need to grow up and look out for our most vulnerable." Meanwhile, a Sydney convenience store has found a novel way of stopping "greedy" toilet paper hoarders. Rather than resorting to strictly limiting how many packs customers can buy during the COVID-19 pandemic - a tactic used by Woolworths, Coles and Aldi - the Redfern Convenience Store has adopted a different approach. The inner Sydney store is still allowing patrons to purchase a two-pack for $3.50 but a second pack brings the total price to a whopping $99. "Don't be greedy," a sign posted in front of the coveted stock reads. "Think of the other people." Owner Hazem Sedda told AAP the quirky policy had worked wonders after some customers ignored their initial plea to be more considerate. Only one customer has tried to come to the counter with two packs since he put up the sign. "It is working so good and lots of people are happy about it," he said. In a sign of the times, Mr Sedda shipped three packages of toilet paper to a Port Macquarie lady and her neighbour on Monday after they contacted him on social media. The good Samaritan even refused to take payment for his trouble. "There is a lot of people who are desperate," Mr Sedda said. "It's not about making a sale or a profit at this time. We just want to help the people." Australian Associated Press

