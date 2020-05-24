Police investigate Gold Coast balcony fall

news, national

An investigation is ongoing after a teenager fell to his death from a Gold Coast apartment and four more were found semi-conscious inside after taking prescription drugs. Officers were called to the foot of the View Avenue building about 3am Saturday after a member of the public discovered the body of the 19-year-old man. Police then found a group of teens in one of the units above. Four were taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition. Some remained there on Saturday afternoon. Earlier that night two 16-year-old boys believed to be from the same group were arrested between View Avenue and the Esplanade for allegedly possessing prescription drugs. An investigation into what happened is ongoing. Australian Associated Press

