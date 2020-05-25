Murder charges for teen's Qld balcony fall

news, national

Three men accused of murder over a teenager's fall from the fourth floor of a Gold Coast building during a botched robbery attempt have been remanded in custody Jason Ryan Knowles, 22, Hayden Paul Kratzmann, 20, and Lachlan Paul Soper-Lagas, 18, were not required to appear in court on Monday following the death of Cian English, 19, on Saturday. Mr English's body was found about 3.15am by a passer-by at the foot of the View Avenue building at Surfers Paradise. Police say the teenager was trying to escape being robbed by the three men at knifepoint when he fell to his death. It is understood Knowles, Kratzmann and Soper-Lagas invited Mr English and a friend, who were also staying in the building, to party with them in their apartment. The five men allegedly used drugs together before Knowles, Kratzmann and Soper-Lagas demanded property from Mr English and his friend at knifepoint. Mr English allegedly fell from the balcony during the incident. His friend is understood to have passed out under the influence of the drugs. Knowles and Kratzmann's cases were briefly mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court, where they were adjourned for a committal call over in Southport Magistrates Court on August 4. Soper-Lagas's case was mentioned in Beenleigh Magistrate's Court. It was adjourned to be re-mentioned on Tuesday in the same court. All three men are also charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of deprivation of liberty. Mr English's family issued a statement on Sunday asking for privacy. "Our family is devastated by this tragedy and respectfully ask for privacy as the police investigation into the circumstances continues," the family said. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/44589132-ad19-4b30-beec-270f1433adfd.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg