Parks Vic 'didn't consult on brumby cull'

Community consultation about controversial plans to shoot brumbies in parts of Victoria's eastern alps didn't happen, lawyers have argued. Omeo man Philip Maguire has launched legal action in the Supreme Court in a bid to stop the brumby cull in the state. "Our case is that Parks Victoria are under an obligation to consult with a broad range of people including the general community," his lawyer Angel Aleksov argued on Tuesday. "There was not any engagement with the broader community in relation with the new technique or the 'kill policy'." Under the Parks Victoria Act there should have been engagement and consultation with communities about the planned cull, he said. Ground and aerial shooting was "highly controversial" and people should have been told if it was being considered, Mr Aleksov argued. His client, Mr Maguire, wasn't involved with the initial consultation because shooting horses was "off the table". Instead it talked about other methods including the removal of the animals, trapping, fencing and fertility control. However, Justice Steven Moore pointed out during the consultation people voluntarily submitted their opinions about a potential cull. "It shows a polarised view of shooting horses but if there was any more consultation now, would it just not show the same thing?" he asked. Mr Aleksov said his client wanted the opportunity to put his views forward because he didn't think shooting was being considered and it moved him to take legal action. Further consultation would allow Mr Maguire to potentially petition the minister and would highlight the amount of people who did or didn't support a cull. Parks Victoria had a legal obligation to consult with people about the plan to shoot brumbies, Mr Aleksov told the court. It was also revealed in court Mr Maguire agreed to pay the costs of Parks Victoria immediately. The hearing in front of Justice Moore continues. Australian Associated Press

