Kanye boasts he can beat Trump and Biden

Kanye West is still in with his potential future first lady. In an active day on social media, the 43-year-old hip-hop star offered a mea culpa to Kim Kardashian mere hours after proclaiming he could still win the presidency. "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," tweeted West on Saturday. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me." The apology was in response to his previous claim that Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to lock him up. West posted the message after boasting he had the mojo to beat US presidential contenders Donald Trump and Joe Biden despite the overwhelming odds. "I will beat Biden off of write-ins," tweeted West about two hours before the Kardashian post. He then followed it up immediately with the all-caps message: "I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS." While the billionaire has already missed the ballot deadline in several states, he could theoretically be elected president by garnering more write-in votes than his competitors. In the 2016 election, Democrat candidiate Hillary Clinton received nearly 66 million votes while Trump got nearly three million less. On July 19, West appeared at an off-the-rails campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina donning a bulletproof vest and a shaved "2020" hairline design, he tearfully riffed on abortion and spouted mistruths about 19th-century abolitionist Harriet Tubman. "Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people," said West, prompting boos and walkouts. Three days later, Kardashian publicly addressed the issue. "I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions," wrote Kardashian on Instagram. "He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder." Australian Associated Press

