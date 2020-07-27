Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Kerr finding his voice through NRL journey

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated December 11 2023 - 12:15pm, first published July 27 2020 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PLATFORM: "Going through what I did growing up, I've realised the effect I can have on someone else if I do stand up and be proud." Dragons prop Josh Kerr. Picture: NRL Imagery
PLATFORM: "Going through what I did growing up, I've realised the effect I can have on someone else if I do stand up and be proud." Dragons prop Josh Kerr. Picture: NRL Imagery

JOSH Kerr can't recall how young he was when he first got called a 'monkey', but he knows he was too young to understand why.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
With season 2024 looming, Wolves put national comp on the backburner - for now
Can the Wolves cause a stir in the NPL NSW before their move to the National Second Tier? Picture by Adam McLean
Can Wollongong Wolves win the league before they enter the National Second Tier?
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.