Illawarra cricket coach and alleged child groomer Chris Cranny to be hit with additional charges: court

Gwynneville cricket coach and accused child groomer Christopher Cranny is expected to have additional charges laid against him as his lawyer attempts to negotiate for a quick resolution of his case, a court has heard. Cranny's lawyer, Aaron Kernaghan, told Wollongong Local Court in June via email that he had commenced plea negotiations with prosecutors on his client's behalf and that the matter "will proceed ultimately as a committal for sentence". He said the details of the plea were the subject of the current negotiations. Mr Kernaghan did not appear in court on Wednesday but the matter was briefly mentioned by prosecutor Jacqueline Azad, who advised the court "further charges were in the process of being laid" against Cranny. She confirmed instructions from Mr Kernaghan that the case was "likely to resolve" by way of a guilty plea. Cranny is currently facing 14 charges stemming from his alleged behaviour towards three boys between 2015 and 2019. His behaviour allegedly included performing sexual acts in front of them and grooming them for sexual activity. He was arrested at his Gwynneville home in January and originally faced eight charges relating to a single alleged victim. Police laid additional charges after two more boys came forward with complaints. Cranny remains on bail.He was not required to attend court on Wednesday. Cranny, who is heavily involved in the Illawarra cricket community as a coach and committee member, is banned from being in the presence of, or contacting, any children under the terms of his strict bail. The conditions prevent him working as a teacher or running his private cricket coaching business. Cranny's case will return to court on September 2.

