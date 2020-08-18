Young Horsley man found not guilty of groping teen girl

This article was updated in October 2023 after Nathan Potts was found not guilty following a hearing on December 10, 2021
A young Horsley man has been granted bail after being accused of groping a teenage girl over several months.
Nathan Potts, aged 22, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, October 18, 2020 where he denied allegations he sexually touched a girl at her home on multiple occasions between January and April this year.
Illawarra Child Abuse Unit detectives started investigating the claims in July after the girl told her mother about the alleged abuse, subsequently leading officers to arrest the apprentice refrigerator mechanic on Tuesday morning.
He has been charged with five counts of intentionally sexually touching child aged between 10 and 16.
In court on Tuesday, Magistrate Susan McGowan granted Potts bail due to his lack of criminal history and age despite concerns from the prosecution that further offending could occur.
Potts is required to live at his Horsley home, report to police three times a week, not to contact or go near the alleged victim or her home, and to comply with an apprehended violence order.
