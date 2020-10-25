Keira prepared for Cricket Illawarra Twenty20 semi-finals after rain-affected weekend

news, latest-news, cricket, cricket illawarra, keira cricket club, twenty20

Keira captain Troy Coleman is confident his side is prepared for the Cricket Illawarra Twenty20 semi-finals despite a rain affected final weekend of play. All teams were slated to play two matches on Saturday, with top-four spots on the line. The weather put an end to those plans, the five late-afternoon games washed out. Read more: Gerringong Lions outlast Gorillas to secure record 20th Group Seven title Four of the early fixtures were determined by Duckworth Lewis, while the rain intervened before Northern Districts and Corrimal could reach a result. Keira secured their semi-finals berth with a win over Balgownie, the Lions to face the Butchers on Sunday November 8. Coleman praised his players for a focused performance in tough conditions. "We just needed one win, so to be able to play and get that win was really good," Coleman said. "We bowled awesome, to have them 5-20 was a great start and what we needed." The other semi-final will see Wollongong take on University, the Lighthouse Keepers defeating Port Kembla on Saturday. Uni claimed a win over Wests in a high-scoring affair. The final game saw Dapto defeat Helensburgh. After falling to University in last year's semi-final, Coleman is confident his side can reach the decider and play for the trophy. "Northern Districts are a good side, we haven't played yet this year. "In Twenty20 anyone can beat anyone, so I'm confident but I know they also have a good chance of winning. We have to turn up and play well. We have to bowl as well as we have been lately."

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc7cw5ogqs8bd1leyahpo.jpg/r45_0_5426_3040_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg