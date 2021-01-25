Australia's phased virus vaccine rollout

news, politics

AUSTRALIA'S COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT PHASES Phase 1a (up to 1.4 million doses) Quarantine and border workers Frontline healthcare worker Aged care and disability care staff Aged care and disability care residents --- Phase 1b (up to 14.8 million doses) Elderly adults aged 80 years and over Elderly adults aged 70-79 years Other health care workers Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over 55 Younger adults with an underlying medical condition, including those with a disability Critical and high-risk workers including defence, police, fire, emergency services and meat processing --- Phase 2a (up to 15.8 million doses) Adults aged 60-69 years Adults aged 50-59 years Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people 18-54 Other critical and high-risk workers --- Phase 2b (up to 16 million doses) Balance of adult population Catch up any unvaccinated Australians from previous phases --- Phase 3 (up to 13.6 million doses) If recommended for under 16 years Australian Associated Press

