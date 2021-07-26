news, latest-news,

SOUTH Coast Police have formed Strike Force Frawley to investigate the stabbing death of a man at Sanctuary Point on Sunday evening. Emergency services were called to a caravan park on Ethel Street, Sanctuary Point, about 8pm (Sunday, July 25), after reports of a stabbing. South Coast Police, who were first on the scene, found a man aged 49 in a cabin with a single stab wound to the chest. Officers attempted CPR on the man, and ambulance paramedics attempted to revive the man, however he could not be revived and died at the scene. Police were told a man was seen running from the caravan park, shortly after the incident. A crime scene was established and an investigation began into the circumstances surrounding the man's death. South Coast Police District Commander, Superintendent Greg Moore said South Coast Police with the support of the Homicide Squad and other specialist police from neighbouring districts and the Southern Region, have launched Strike Force Frawley. "We will be investigating the circumstances of this incident until we get to the bottom of what's occurred," Mr Moore said. Read more: He said at this stage "officers were keeping an open mind in regards the investigation and were following a number of lines of inquiry". "We are very focussed on the investigation but it is only very early days," he said "but police have been provided with significant information already". He would not comment if the incident was drug or bikie related. "We are not ruling anything out, we are keeping an open mind," he said. "I can confirm the victim in the matter was known to police." Mr Moore extended his condolences to the man's family, who are local people. Supt Moore said the man had lived at the caravan park for "some months". "He was living at the location but had been residing at other locations over the years," he said. "We take the opportunity to acknowledge the support of the community. Sanctuary Point is a tight knit community and they have certainly come forward and provided police with every assistance. "We will be out there working with our networks. "However, I do request anyone out there who may have access to CCTV or dash cam footage that hasn't made themselves known to police to please come forward and contact Nowra Police on 44219 699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Mr Moore confirmed a male was seen "running from the scene". "Police have spoken to a number of witnesses and taken statements," he said. "But anyone who has any information and has not yet spoken to police is urged to come forward." He also praised the efforts of police and ambulance paramedics, who did their best to support the male victim.

