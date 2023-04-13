The rise of 'contact-less' processes and its endless opportunities

The advantages of 'contact-less' processes go beyond your delivery needs.Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Contact-less was a word that we hadn't heard of prior to 2020, much less a concept in practice. The pandemic can certainly make this mode of delivery and accessibility the new norm, and it has benefits that will extend beyond COVID-19. If you managed to miss it, contact-less is when you can retrieve, access or exchange something without actually coming into contact with another human being to avoid a situation where the virus can be transmitted.

As if overnight, our UberEats were being delivered to a closed-door with a notification that would say 'Adam is currently delivering your order, give him a few moments before collecting'. Even less structured exchanges like Marketplace had its users arranging to swap and sell items without actually having to come face to face. It might surprise you to learn that the advantages go beyond your delivery needs.

Health and medical

Most hospitals have used single-use items for as long as they were around to avoid the chance of any contamination and to streamline processes. This has been seen taken a step further with safety equipment vending machines furnished in hospitals, workplaces and many other environments. This also reduces the need to have a person or department dispensing medical equipment and uniforms to staff, and can instead stock a vending machine so these items can be obtained by the user.

Hospitals have also adopted a contact-less approach to how they look after patients, with telehealth becoming the standard expectation for most of Australia's metropolitan cities. Appointments can be booked by phone or online, attended virtually and then scripts are either emailed or sent via a text message to a smartphone. Some pharmacies even have an option to let them know to prepare the order so you can collect it right away when you arrive.

Service industry

Service industries were probably the quickest to pivot when restrictions were out in place, and their compliance was crucial as they are a person-facing model. Apps like Skip (as in skip the line) we're popular as people could place their coffee order and pay, and then simply present at a takeaway window to collect their coffee. Restaurants and cafes that were still offering seated service had QR codes placed on every table so that patrons can view the menu by scanning the code and even pay through the same platform.

This means that hospitality staff can provide a contact-less service experience and can even change how they staff their establishments with patrons now conditioned to ordering and paying this way. It has also given rise to more widely adopted software-based services from the hospitality world, such as KFC app deals, a strong example of brands taking advantage of this new digital paradigm.

Business and recruitment

Consider for a moment that there are some professionals who have been interviewed, hired and working in a job for 18 months without even entering the building. Recruiters and business owners have embraced the contact-less formats that technology facilitated during lockdowns and it has now become a norm for several businesses. It has also meant that businesses can attract talent that live in other cities as there is less of an importance placed on being in a physical office.

People with a disability have also found there to be more opportunities in the workforce as they can complete their work in an environment and format that is compliant with their specific needs. Of course, contact-less work can create an isolating feeling for those who find the work community to be a core part of their social outlet.