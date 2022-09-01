Illawarra Mercury
The 4 race routes for the Wollongong 2022 UCI Road World Championship

By Newsroom
Updated September 1 2022 - 9:52am, first published 7:00am
The Sea Cliff Bridge, the slopes of Mount Keira and the stunning beaches of Northern Illawarra will be on view to 300 million viewers around the world in September 2022.

