The 4 race routes for the Wollongong 2022 UCI Road World Championship

The Sea Cliff Bridge, the slopes of Mount Keira and the stunning beaches of Northern Illawarra will be on view to 300 million viewers around the world in September 2022.
The Wollongong 2022 UCI Road World Championship courses unveiled today promise a mix of beautiful scenery, technical city stretches and steep climbs, making it among the most challenging courses the championships has seen.
For residents of the Illawarra, it means significant road closures across eight days of racing, including the entirety of Lawrence Hargrave Drive up to Stanwell Tops, but organisers want the community to get behind the race.
"People will want to come ride this route," Dean Dalla Valle, chair of Wollongong 2022, said.
"If you live on the course it's going to be pretty busy. Put the lemonade stand up now, I'd say."
Wollongong will welcome more than 1000 of the world's best cyclists from 75-plus countries to compete for a coveted rainbow jersey from September 18-25 next year. More than 300,000 spectators are expected to line the streets during the event.
"This will be an event like no other for Wollongong, and it's wonderful to know that visitors and spectators from around the globe will be enjoying the breadth and diversity of our beautiful city," Wollongong City Council General Manager Greg Doyle said.
"For our local community this is a unique opportunity to see top international athletes on our doorstep and to welcome the world to Wollongong - the Southern Hemisphere's only UCI Bike City - for the event.
"Council is working closely with the organising committee to ensure the event is delivered safely, creating opportunities to improve our city and support our local community to be part of this exciting event and embrace the long-term benefits it will provide."
The championships will open on Sunday, September 18 with a dynamic double header of the Women Elite and Men Elite Time Trials. It is the first time in the history of the UCI Road World Championships that both these time trials will be raced on the same day and over the same distance.
A city-based circuit will be used for all time trials, with the Elite athletes completing a slightly longer distance that stretches north to Towradgi Beach and back to the heart of Wollongong.
"Our sport and event teams have been working hard behind the scenes to develop courses that highlight the unique attributes of the region and create an electric atmosphere for athletes and spectators alike," Wollongong 2022 CEO Stu Taggart said.
"We look forward to welcoming the UCI to Wollongong to confirm and finalise the race details together in early 2022.
"Planning is well underway to ensure this is a spectacular sport and community event that drives long-term growth in cycling and lasting benefits for Wollongong and New South Wales."
Olympian Gracie Elvin attended the launch event in Wollongong's City Beach after testing out parts of the road course earlier in the day.
"It's not an easy course at all," she said.
"There are short steep climbs and countries will want to put out their fastest riders."
Adam Zarth said the event is predicted to deliver between $18.4 million and $23.9 million in direct international visitor expenditure and drive $95 million in total economic output into the economy.
Over 400 direct and indirect full-time equivalent jobs will be created providing a further boost to employment in the region.
"The UCI world championships and Wollongong's UCI Bike City status will put a spotlight on our great region, attract investment and visitation and benefit businesses right across the region for many years to come," said Mr Zarth.
"Business Illawarra is working with the organisers to maximise opportunities for local businesses to supply the goods and services used in the course of the event, and business owners should be planning now how to get involved and making the required connections and preparations to capitalise on the opportunities ahead."
"Local businesses can be assured that the event organisers are working hard to minimise disruption to their activity through the event period and with the launch of the courses today, businesses can now start planning well in advance to work around what disruption does occur."
"The demand for accommodation and other tourist related services in Wollongong is predicted to go beyond the capacity of the City itself during the event, which will create further opportunities for businesses right across the Illawarra," said Mr Zarth.
The Time Trial Route
The principal Time Trial course will call for innovation from the riders to save precious seconds over a fast and furious circuit that takes in many of the local landmarks.
It includes Squire's Way - running parallel with the popular Blue Mile shared cycle pathway - from public hub Thomas Dalton Park, past the University of Wollongong Innovation Campus to the beachside Stuart Park where recreation activities take place daily.
The circuit culminates with a sprint along Cliff Road, past the Wollongong lighthouse at Flagstaff Hill through to the finish line on Marine Drive adjacent to the beautiful City Beach.
The Road Race Route
Following a spectacular week of racing, the Men Elite and Women Elite Road Races will unfold on the weekend of 24 and 25 September over three main components - the Helensburgh remote start, the Mount Keira Loop, and Wollongong City Circuit.
Starting in the hamlet of Helensburgh, bordering Royal National Park north of Wollongong, the peloton will travel south to Stanwell Tops before passing by the region's famous Bald Hill lookout and descending toward the city via Coalcliff and along the inimitable Sea Cliff Bridge. The athletes will traverse the northern beaches of the region including Stanwell Park, Coalcliff, Clifton, Scarborough, Wombarra, Coledale, Austinmer, Thirroul and Bulli, heading to Wollongong.
The Mount Keira Loop
The Mount Keira loop features a substantial climb into the dramatic escarpment, peaking at 473m elevation. The mountain is favoured among local riders for its tough ascent, stunning sub-tropical surrounds and the lightning-fast descent through Kembla Heights, Cordeaux Heights and out to Port Kembla steelworks, the industrial heart and economic birthplace of the city.
Wollongong City Circuit - which is also the course for the Junior and Under 23 riders - is a technical route through the suburbs of Gwynneville, Mount Ousley, Mount Pleasant, Fairy Meadow and North Wollongong. The steady ascent along Mount Ousley Road to Mount Pleasant is deceptively tough - it features an average gradient of 7.7% and a maximum of 14% to reach a maximum elevation of 119m.
