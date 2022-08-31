Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Wollongong 2022

UCI World Road Championships Wollongong 2022 to be available on Zwift, FulGaz and Strava, Ride with GPS

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 1 2022 - 10:05am, first published August 31 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People might soon be able to travel along next year's UCI road World Championship Course from the comfort of their lounge room.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.