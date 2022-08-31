People might soon be able to travel along next year's UCI road World Championship Course from the comfort of their lounge room.
The circuit starts at Helensburgh, heads down the coast and then features loops of Mt Keira and of the Wollongong CBD and surrounds.
While the races themselves - held in September 2022 - are open to elite competitors, anyone with the right equipment will be able to race on the course virtually.
There are a range of online cycling apps - including Zwift and Strava - that replicate race courses from around the world, so people can sit on a stationary cycle at home and race other people.
The aim for the Wollongong event is to see the home town track granted a place on an online platform.
Zwift has previously partnered with host cities for the UCI Road World Championships but a spokesman said there were no confirmed plans at this stage for it to release the course.
Wollongong 2022 head of marketing and communications Candice Keller said they were looking to provide the course online
"We know that cyclists all over the world are very active in online platforms such as Zwift, Strava, FulGaz, Ride with GPS and others and many would love to experience the Wollongong 2022 courses virtually before and after the September event," Ms Keller said.
"The UCI (the international governing body for cycling and owners of the UCI Road World Championships) is committed to exploring opportunities where cycling and technology overlap, and in late 2021 appointed the first Head of Road Cycling and Innovation - Australian ex-professional cyclist Michael Rogers."
Placing the course online works as a promotion of Wollongong because the platforms replicate the scenery of the circuit as well.
"Wollongong 2022 and UCI's collective ambition is to showcase Wollongong and the unique attributes of the region to as many people as possible globally, and that includes reaching cycling fans through platforms they are already using so we have commenced exploratory commercial discussions with potential partners."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
