South Pacific bowls officials were hugely relieved and pleased with the success of the 2021-22 carnival, after concerns that if the event was cancelled for a second straight year, it may never return again. The 62nd annual carnival featured hundreds of bowlers lodging 712 entries in Singles, Pairs and Fours, plus Mixed Pairs which proved especially popular with 56 teams playing out the final two days. Officials were nervous in the weeks and even days leading up to the event following the ongoing threat of COVID and the new complications of the Omicron variant, plus juggling the vaccination policy of the hosting clubs and ensuring participants were kept safe. But rather than be overwhelmed by the unique challenges facing the carnival - including relying on participants using the Zone website to check draws and rule changes etc with no handbook this year - bowlers appeared to thrive on the extra responsibilities, with terrific goodwill and friendliness through the 10 days of play. The quality of the field in the 62nd carnival was also arguably the best in recent years. World champions and internationals rubbed shoulders with state reps and Illawarra's best bowlers alongside the big numbers of once-a-week club bowlers who put their names in the hat hoping to claim an upset or two. Warilla's Corey Wedlock was the undisputed star of the carnival - becoming the first bowler since Aaron Teys in 2014 to win the Pairs and Singles double. Read more: Friendships on hold as arch-rivals answer the rematch bell Wedlock and his father Glen also became only the second father-son combination behind the Glassons - Steve and Ben - to win the Pairs crown. Corey was a tour-de-force in Singles, beating two-time champion John Green, plus Irish star Gary Kelly on his way to overcoming a gritty Matt Sargeant in the final 31-21. The triumph left Wedlock with four Singles titles in just five attempts and equal with Shane Garvey on most wins. Wedlock teased the carnival record books to become the first player to win the Singles, Pairs, Fours grand slam, and after an astonishing run of 21 wins in seven-and-a-half days, it took a Warilla super team of Brian Suckley, Jamie Mitchell, Jeremy Henry and Aaron Teys to beat the wonderkid and his dad Glen, Lee Stinson and Gary Kelly in the Fours semi-finals. But proving once again nothing can be taken for granted, the star-studded Warilla rink were gunned down by an impressive Albion Park rink 15-11 in the Fours decider. It was Albion Park's first carnival Fours victory since 2004 with the rink of Chris McLay, Corey Thompson, Aaron Spears and Brett Duprez rallying from 5-0 down after two ends to win seven of the last 10 ends and clinch a much-deserved triumph. Matt Sargeant and Vikki Wilson backed up their victory in the Combination Pairs of 2019-20 with a win over Woonona's Peter Bott and his mum Vicki in the inaugural Mixed Pairs. Talented juniors from across the region and NSW will descend on Warilla Bowls for the time-honoured Junior South Pacific Carnival beginning on Monday. The carnival was cancelled last year due to COVID, but has been critical to the development of junior bowls since its debut in 1986-1987. This year's event will run from Monday to Thursday and will feature the Peter Devine Memorial Singles for under 18s; the Neil Bayo/Norm Chant Singles for under 16s and Open Pairs with all juniors eligible. While the continuing uncertainty of COVID means entry numbers are down on previous years, there is still a quality field in all three disciplines. Read more: Blue Stars prepare to impress at Illawarra Track Challenge Leading Windang junior Daniel Davies will be a strong contender among the field of 18 in the Open Singles which features a host of Illawarra juniors including Daniel Hunter, Ricci-Rose Hampton, Jacob Halpin and Luke Bailey. Twenty-one bowlers nominated for seven section of the under 16 Singles, including Hamish Hampton, Jacob Aitken and Cael Arneman. Most bowlers are backing up in the Pairs from next Tuesday, which includes five sections and 20 teams. It is a big couple of weeks for our top juniors, with many backing up for the Zone 16 rep side in the 2022 Under 18s Metropolitan Shield at Dapto Citizens BC on January 22. Bowls NSW isn't winning over bowlers over many of its sweeping changes to come in later this year if a general view from the South Pacific Carnival is a guide. It might be tough on Bowls NSW but many of its major changes to come in from July 1, especially a July-June program calendar, have not impressed rank and file bowlers. Among the biggest gripes was not having a NSW Inter-Zone Championships in 2022 and the traditional Zone Pennants comp rescheduled to 2023, admittedly within the July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 calendar. Bowlers do not seem excited by a men's and women's pennants comp of four divisions later this year, and after COVID basically cancelled the whole of the 2020 pennants season they wanted the traditional pennants comp this year. In fairness to Bowls NSW, the benefits of switching from a calendar year program to a July-June season won't be seen for at least 18 months. But the early word on the street is almost two years between traditional pennants seasons is too long.

