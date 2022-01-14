subscribers-only,

While we all are sick and tired, perhaps financially bankrupt, emotionally exhausted, suffering from stress, despair and anxiety due to this pandemic, I find the use of slogans, not just by politicians and media, but now incorporated into everyday conversations to be totally crass. Example, "ahead of the curve" "flattening the wave" "riding it out" etc. Total nonsense, unless you are a surfer. The fact of the matter is our state and federal governments have failed us, the constituents, and shown inept and at times bizarre leadership with decision making. For our PM to state that no more can be given in financial aid is abhorrent. I refer to Zoe Wunderberg's column in which she correctly stated, all financial aid given was and is being paid for by the taxpayer, a timely reminder that governments here in Australia are a democratic process. The incumbents seem to be hell bent on totalitarian rule. A dangerous path. Peter Simpson, Famborough Heights In late December a lot of predictions were made as to the peak infections we should expect in NSW and Australia wide. The worst case scenario of 200,000 for Australia was strongly criticised as alarmist. Yet here we are with over 100,000 cases per day and an open admission that it is a gross underestimate. It is an underestimate because the PCR testing framework doesn't cope. The NSW testing capacity clearly did not have the capacity to deal with the predicted 25,000 cases per day and by all appearances still does not. In the week prior to Xmas emphasis was placed on using RATs as a means of improving safety of social gatherings. Prior to that stock levels kept at pharmacies, supermarkets and on-line channels were low in line with the then current demand. No advance warning from government, no forward planning to safeguard supply. When the PCR testing system collapsed the "brilliant" idea from the government is "rely on RATs". Too bad there aren't any. And NSW didn't plan for nor had tools to rely on RATs. All this shows that while governments knew of the 200,000 Australia-wide scenario, they refused to plan for it. Greg Rozmus, Figtree Richard Burnett needs to leave thoughts of nuclear power generation In the last century, ''Nuclear Power Debate' Letters 10/01/2022 as he criticises Amy Hillier for using 'tired old last- century arguments' against Lee Evan's tired old last-century arguments. Nuclear had its heyday after WW2 as depicted in the Disney Programme, 'Our Friend the Atom'. Initially there was a rush to go nuclear power generation but the shine has worn off. Nuclear was a last century panacea for progress but it is now a stodgy, maligned form of power generation compared to renewable energy. - Peter Corkish, Wollongong

