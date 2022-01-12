news, latest-news,

Illawarra have maintained their indoor hockey supremacy winning the Hockey NSW Indoor State title, beating South West Sydney 2-1 in the final in Goulburn last Sunday. The championships did not take place last year due to the ongoing pandemic which also saw numerous outdoor tournaments cancelled including the Illawarra League which was stopped midway. Scott Govers took over the coaching role from Kurt Ogilvie who was in insolation from the pandemic, and praised his team for the gutsy win over a more-experienced Sydney team. "We had a great mix of youth and experience and despite missing a few players, we were able to secure crucial wins and a place in the final against a fierce competitor," Govers said. In the final, it was the Sydney team which went ahead in the first half before NSW player Heath Ogilvie equalled scores from a penalty corner just before halftime. Illawarra's winning goal came in the final five minutes of the game through Sam Wright-Smith and the team then held out a dangerous attack from Sydney until the final whistle. The Sydney team fielded experience in former Australian Indoor players Nathan Gilbert, Troy Sutherland and former Kookaburra Glen Turner. Illawarra beat Goulburn 9-1 in the semi-final after defeating New England 7-5, Nepean 5-3, Illawarra No. 2 7-0 and drew 0-0 with Manning Valley.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/813ed247-74ef-494a-904c-3183efcddb21.JPG/r0_306_1440_1120_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg