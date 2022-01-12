Albion Park man charged over child abuse material

news, latest-news,

A 23-year-old Albion Park man was charged with possessing child abuse material after a police raid on his home in November. Investigators from the Eastern Command Child Protection Operations team executed a search warrant at the man's home in November 2021, after receiving a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The report linked a user of the social media app Kik to a number of media files on the platform that allegedly contained child abuse material. Read more: Two deaths, 2169 positive cases of COVID for Illawarra Shoalhaven Police enquiries linked the social media account to the 23-year-old Albion Park man. During the search warrant, investigators seized a mobile phone and arrested the man. He was charged with one count of possessing child abuse material, contrary to section 91H(2) of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW). The maximum penalty for this offence is 10 years' imprisonment. AFP Acting Sergeant Adam Barcham said anyone who views this material is participating in the abuse of a child, and helping to prop up an industry that will abuse more children to fulfil demand. "This arrest should serve as another warning to the offenders: if you are thinking about accessing or sharing child exploitation material, you will be caught and prosecuted," he said. The man appeared in Port Kembla court on January 12. Members of the public who have any information about people involved in child abuse and exploitation are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online. If you or someone you know are impacted by child sexual abuse and online exploitation there are support services available. Advice and support for parents and carers about how they can help protection children online can be found at ThinkUKnow, an AFP-led education program designed to prevent online child sexual exploitation. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

