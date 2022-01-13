news, latest-news, NSW Bureau of Meteorology, strong wind warning for Illawarra, marine wind warning for Illawarra, week of rain for Illawarra, La Nina, Australian Bureau of Meteorology's latest climate outlook overview, Australian Bureau of Meteorology

A strong wind warning has been issued for the Illawarra and Batemans coasts for the next two days. The NSW Bureau of Meteorology issued the marine wind warning at 4.10am today, which will stay in force until at least midnight Friday and extends to Sydney, the Hunter and Macquarie coasts. The bureau is also predicting gloomy weather well into next week for Wollongong and the Illawarra, where the forecast for today is cloudy with a high chance of showers, and the possibility of a thunderstorm this afternoon and evening. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening, as well as a chance of a severe thunderstorm later in the day. Saturday will again be partly cloudy with a high chance of showers, most likely in the morning and a severe thunderstorm in the afternoon. Sunday will also be partly cloudy with the chance of a shower. The wet and cloudy weather is expected to continue until at least next Wednesday, according to the bureau's seven-day forecast for Wollongong. Wollongong is expecting showers today and a high of just 24 degrees, well below average. Tomorrow there will be a shower or two and a high of 26 degrees. Saturday there will be a shower or two and a possible storm with a top of 28 degrees, while Sunday will be cloudy and a top of just 25 degrees. Monday will be partly cloudy and 28 degrees before the rain returns on Monday and Tuesday, with showers predicted both days and tops of just 23 degrees and 22 degrees. It has been a largely wet, cold start to summer with severe weather bringing floods to the region. And while the temperature may heat up, there is expected to be more rain in the coming months. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology's latest climate outlook overview issued on January 6 said February to April rainfall was likely to be above median for parts of northern and eastern Australia, with maximum temperatures likely to be above median for most of Australia. Minimum temperatures during the period are likely to be warmer than median across Australia. La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, and other factors are likely to influence the rainfall outlooks, the bureau said.

