Rain continues to wreak havoc on Cricket Illawarra, football trials

The Illawarra continues to feel the full wrath of La Nina this summer, with several local cricket games and football trials cancelled on Saturday due to rain. Cricket Illawarra announced on Friday that all first grade games were binned this weekend, while numerous football trial matches - including a friendly between the Wollongong Wolves and Albion Park White Eagles - also weren't given the green light. In more positive news, South Coast Cricket on Friday expected all top grade games to go ahead as planned this Saturday. Wet weather has played a major role in dictating Cricket Illawarra's first grade competition this summer. It's the second week straight that all games have cancelled, following a mass cancellation of matches leading into the Christmas break. Read more: Hawks COVID experiment pays dividends Northern Districts captain Jono Fowles admitted it had been a frustrating season, mainly due to the rise of the Omicron variant and rain. "Everyone is really keen to play, we've only played like three games this season, so any Saturday with cricket is good," Fowles said. "It's been hard, but I think a huge motivator was our recent win over University. It was such an important game and gave us confidence that we are still one of the top teams and can still make finals if we win pretty much every game going forward, especially if it continues to be rain and COVID impacted. "We know that we can play to our best, like we have the last couple of seasons, just because of how we played against Uni." Should all South Coast Cricket first grade games go ahead, The Rail will host Shellharbour at Croome Oval; Oak Flats meets Albion Park at Geoff Shaw Oval and the Kookas take on Kiama at Oakleigh Park. Rain has also created chaos for South Coast's top grade competition, with only game going ahead last weekend. Kiama took down The Rail, and Brett Gilly's men are keen to make amends this Saturday. "We had a surprise loss last week, so we're hoping to bounce back and try to get the points. Obviously with this rain, every win is vital now because you don't know where your next game will be," The Rail captain said. "There's been a lot of frustration because the boys just want to play, but we can't even train at the moment. It is what it is (with the rain), but the season is going to be over before we even know it. "We started the comp later than normal as it was (due to COVID) and the wet weather just seems to keep coming on the weekend." The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

