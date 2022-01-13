Kembla Grange mother and son prepare for once in a lifetime road-trip

news, latest-news,

A Kembla Grange mother and son are getting ready for the adventure of a lifetime. When Tammie Dron's father, Maurice Smith, was diagnosed with stomach cancer she spoke to him about the famous 'Shitbox Rally,' an event where ordinary people challenge themselves to drive a car worth no more than $1000 across Australia to raise money for cancer. "He was that kind of get in there an have fun sort of person," Tammie said. "He loved the idea." Read more: Gun found in McDonald's bag outside KFC in Unanderra, court hears Although her father passed away two years ago, Tammie was still keen to have a crack and raise some money for the Cancer Council. When a run from Wollongong to Mackay was announced, everything fell into place. "I just thought it was meant to be," she said. "My son, Damien Niccolini, was on board as soon as I told him about it. He's going to take care of organising the car and I'll look after the fundraising - I think the biggest challenge will be seeing if the car will make it to the next stop each day." Tammie and Damien have the car organised - now they're looking for sponsors to decorate it with stickers, and kick in for a good cause. "I'd love to see a lot of logos from around Wollongong, to represent our area all the way up to Queensland," she said. To donate or sponsor Tammie and Damien visit https://autumn2022.shitboxrally.com.au/go-hard-or-go-home The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/f73961bc-5a57-4735-8506-f1a0a05e3002.jpg/r0_46_938_576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg