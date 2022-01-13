Blackbutt man 'scoffs drugs' after botched escape

news, latest-news,

A botched getaway attempt led to a Blackbutt man attempting to stuff his face with drugs while police wrestled him to the ground, according to Wollongong court documents. Jacob John Dwyer of Blackbutt appeared before Wollongong court on Wednesday to apply for bail, following his arrest on New Year's Eve. In documents tendered to the court, police said an unmarked patrol car was travelling north on Primbee Deviation Road when it was passed by a Kawasaki motorcycle travelling at more than 100km/h in a 70km/h zone. Read more: Illawarra COVID testing sites close again amid result delays Police say they turned on their lights and sirens, but the rider would not pull over. Instead, the bike sped up to about 150km/h. The rider attempted to evade police by taking bends at high speeds and slowing at red lights, before accelerating through them, according to the documents. After about three kilometres the motorbike turned west onto Bent Street, then onto Greenacre Street. Police lost sight of the motorbike as it turned into Second Avenue North - a dead-end road. Police pulled into the street and saw the rider at the end of the cul-de-sac. When he saw police he drove up the gutter and attempted to ride up a grassy embankment, but slipped and fell. Police told the rider to put his hands on the ground, but say that instead he brought his hands to his mouth under his helmet. Thinking the rider was scoffing illicit drugs, police wrestled briefly with the man before handcuffing him. They found on the ground one chewed ziplock bag containing 3.31 grams of methylamphetamine, two more torn and empty zip lock bags and one zip lock bag in his hand. Police say when they searched Dwyer, who is unemployed, they found $3500.20 in his wallet and two mobile phones. After he was treated by ambulance, Dwyer was arrested and charged with police pursuit, drug possession, resisting police, driving unlicensed and dealing recklessly with the proceeds of crime. However in his bail application Dwyer claimed police did not activate any warning devices. His defence solicitor said he fled because he was intimidated by the unknown car driving closely behind him. He said he won the money that was found on him. Magistrate Michael O'Brien said he found Dwyer's version of events "difficult to believe". "Police pursuit is an extremely serious matter, and puts members of the public at risk," he said. He refused Dwyer bail. Dwyer will return to court on January 25 to enter a plea to the charges. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

