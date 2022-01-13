Drug gangs 'pay for stolen ID', police claim

news, latest-news,

A man who was allegedly busted with a swag of other people's mail may have been supplying it to a drug syndicate, police say. Bobby Naumoski, of Port Kembla, applied for bail after he was arrested for breaching a previous bail. Naumoski was on bail after being arrested in November of last year. Police say they spotted Naumoski and a woman huddled near the post office on Manning Street at 12.40am November 6. Read more: Illawarra COVID testing sites close again amid result delays Police searched them and found tax, education, banking, Medicare, pension and insurance documents in a number of different names in their bags. In documents tendered to the court police said drug syndicates sometimes offer drugs, particularly ice, in exchange for identity documents that can be used to apply for credit. Naumoski was charged with possessing identity information with intent to commit an indictable offence, and having stolen goods, then released on bail. His defence solicitor said he breached those conditions while seeking mental health treatment; he was again granted bail, and will return to court on January 18. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

