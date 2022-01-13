news, latest-news, NSW Police, NSW Police Force Facebook, Tahmoor, man seriously assaulted Tahmoor, Liverpool Hospital

NSW Police have today released a photo of a car wanted in connection to the serious assault of a man that took place at Tahmoor last month. NSW Police said emergency services were called to a car park in Thirlmere Way, Tahmoor, at about 5am on Monday, December 27, 2021. "On arrival, police located a 20-year-old man with serious head and facial injuries," NSW Police said. "The injured man was taken to Liverpool Hospital, where he was placed in an induced coma. He has since been released." Police today released an image of a vehicle described as a small blue hatchback seen in the Tahmoor area at the time of the alleged assault. Police found the burnt out car, which was seized for forensic examination. Phone Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000.

