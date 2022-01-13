news, latest-news,

A 19-year-old Shell Cove man accused of raping a teenage girl has faced a Wollongong court. Kyran Dimovski appeared at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday morning, following his arrest the previous day. He is charged with three counts of sexual intercourse with a child between 14 and 16 in relation to crimes that allegedly took place in September 2021. Read more: Police allegedly find gun hidden inside Maccas bag outside KFC Documents tendered to the court alleged Dimovski and a 14-year-old girl met through mutual friends and the pair began messaging each other via Snapchat. Dimovski allegedly went to the girl's home and the pair went into the bedroom to talk and watch a movie. Dimovski is accused of starting a pillow fight with the victim before pinning her to the bed with his knees against her shins and his elbows against her forearms. Police alleged he took off the girl's pants and underwear before sexually assaulting her. She allegedly felt pain and told him: "Stop, I don't like this, I don't want it" before pushing him off. Dimovski is accused of again pinning her to the bed and raping her, allegedly telling her: "Just relax. It'll feel good as long as it's in". The girl again allegedly pushed him off and moved to the other side of the bed, where she took photographs and messaged her friends. It is alleged Dimovski told the girl he was sorry and "just horny" but pinned her to the bed and sexually assaulted her for a third time. Read more: Illawarra Shoalhaven records 1369 new COVID cases, but RAT results not included After she allegedly kicked him and pushed him off her, he collected his belongings and left. The NSW Police Illawarra child abuse unit received a report in relation to Dimovski and the girl eight days later, and the following month the victim made a statement to police. Dimovski was arrested at his workplace on Wednesday and taken to Lake Illawarra police station, where he was interviewed. He denied knowing the victim or anyone by her name. Police seized his phone for examination. Defence lawyer Anna Charlton applied for Dimovski's release on bail, telling the court on Thursday that he was a young man with no criminal record who would be vulnerable in custody and faced a significant delay in having the matter resolved. Ms Charlton said her client had a full-time job, a place to live, and the support of his parents, who could act as guarantor. Bail conditions could be put in place, she said, to mitigate any potential risk, including a condition he not leave the house unless for work, medical reasons or legal appointments. Read more: Police provide new clue in alleged serious assault at Tahmoor Prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Pavlin said police had a strong case and there was evidence in support of the victim. Sergeant Pavlin said it was likely Dimovski would receive a prison sentence if found guilty. She told the court that police were notified on Thursday morning that the defendant was trying to contact the victim, which gave rise to concerns about her safety and victim interference. Magistrate Greg Elks noted that the court had received references from Dimovski's colleagues, grandmother and a former teacher, and he was well-regarded in the community. He accepted there would be a delay, although the length of this delay was not known. Magistrate Elks said the police case did appear "very strong" at face value and the alleged offending was serious. He refused bail. Dimovski will return to court later this month. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/d22ee14f-bb71-48b6-993d-d7278d7d56a8.jpg/r1_187_959_728_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg