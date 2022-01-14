news, latest-news, House of the Week, Belle property Illawrra, 338 Paynes Road, Dombarton, semi-rural

House of the Week Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 4 A lifestyle opportunity of majestic ambiance only 20 minutes from Wollongong, this spellbinding country homestead sets an extraordinary benchmark for a family escape. Set on 9.59 hectares, this residence is surrounded by pristine rainforest and dominated by sweeping ocean and mountain range views. It offers a character-filled three-bedroom main residence plus a detached studio - both luxuriating in the quality of privacy typically reserved for the grandest of estates. The home features high vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and warm brick feature walls with the light-filled family lounge flowing to the outdoor entertaining area. Also located on the property are spacious stables plus storage rooms, vast shedding and a huge carport. It is set to an eye-catching effect against the majestic escarpment backdrop. The elevated position offers stunning views, yet the home is located close to all amenities. There is so much to explore with your own private rainforest with unique flora and fauna, waterfalls, swimming holes as well as extensive walking and riding trails. Incredible outdoor entertaining spaces and a range of outbuildings to spark your imagination complete a simply magnificent secret hideaway. This property will go to auction on Friday, February 4 at 5pm at Belle Property Auction Centre. Don't miss out on your chance to own this picturesque homestead.

