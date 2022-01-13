coronavirus,

Farmborough Heights resident Phil Seymour has recently come out the other side of COVID-19 and says he is happy with the support he received from the local health district. Mr Seymour tested positive for COVID on December 29, the day after his symptoms - a raspy throat and a cough - emerged. The virus swept through a large group of family members who had gathered together over the Christmas period: in total, 10 adults and six of the eight children contracted it. Read more: Illawarra Shoalhaven records 1396 new infections but RAT results not included Mr Seymour said he received a notification with his results that linked to a guide with what people under 65 should do to manage the virus. However Mr Seymour is 69, so he contacted NSW Health's COVID-19 Care at Home Support Line (1800 960 933). He said that because of his medical history, as a person with diabetes and occasional asthma, he was referred to a doctor through the My Emergency Doctor telehealth service, who advised that he needed to monitor his oxygen saturation. Mr Seymour was then contacted by the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, which sent out a pulse oximeter and thermometer so he could monitor his oxygen. Despite reading complaints online about a lack of support for people with COVID, he was satisfied with the support he received. He acknowledged there was not a great deal of information initially available, but he got good support after following up with the health authorities. "I probably had three phone calls as follow-up, so I was very happy with that," Mr Seymour said. He said he took vitamin C and garlic to try to boost his immune system, while his wife Jacqui used ibuprofen to relieve her symptoms, and they both got plenty of rest and fluids. Read more: Wollongong's most popular books in a year of reading challenges Now out of isolation, neither Mr Seymour nor any family members suffered too greatly from the illness; he said they all had "varying levels of unpleasantness", but nothing too serious. All those old enough had received two vaccine doses, he said, and he was now waiting to be cleared to receive his third shot. NSW Health advises that people who are aged under 65, not pregnant, do not have any chronic health conditions and have had two doses of the vaccine can manage their illness safely at home with rest, paracetamol or ibuprofen to ease fevers and aches, throat lozenges, and keeping hydrated. Anyone who does not fit into those categories or has concerns should call the support line on 1800 960 933 or their GP. If a person experiences severe symptoms, such as severe dizziness, chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, or confusion, call triple-0.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/5b4eb735-d7cc-43c4-bcf0-58ce0ed61ee3.jpg/r0_205_4911_2980_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg