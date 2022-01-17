Throughout history, two things have constantly prevented peace on earth: ideologies that demand everyone must "toe the line", and end up creating despots who seek to rule the planet; or intergenerational hatred caused by some historical event way back in time. Intergenerational hatred is destructive: it stunts a race's mindset and development. Throughout history third parties have fuelled intergenerational hatred for their own ends, and we see it happening in Australia today. During and after WW2 Australians were full of hatred for Japan. Japan had tried to invade this country. It bombed and torpedoed Australian locations and Japanese fighters killed many Australian soldiers and civilians here and abroad, often quite brutally. Twenty-five years later, Australia and Japan were different nations. Japan was fast becoming a manufacturing giant. It became one of our major trading partners and a direct foreign investor that has generated many Australian jobs. More recently it became an important defence ally. None of this would have ever happened if we hadn't been able to forget the past and look to the future. Richard Burnett, Wollongong Irrespective of one's political leanings or however you may wish to slice it, the Morrison government have made a "dog's breakfast" of governing our nation. Thousands of Australians were dramatically affected when our prime minister ignored requests from fire prevention experts for discussions about the impending national bushfire crisis. The Morrison government failed to take adequate measures to deal with the obvious COVID 19 infections among passengers onboard The Ruby Princess. Measures which if adopted, could have lessened the transference of the COVID virus into the community. The government's negligence on that occasion has been compounding ever since! It has failed to order the required COVID vaccines time and again. The government's incompetence and lies have resulted in deaths, social and economic disruption on a massive scale. The Morrison-led LNP government has made an art form of maladministration. Barry Swan, Balgownie Just how far Scott Morrison's government has wandered off the beaten track and into Fantasy Land, has now been placed well beyond any doubt. Today we have Finance Minister, Simon Birmingham, giving directions to the Australian nation that if they have any Covid-19 symptoms, stay home and get tested. It seems as though Health must be the only government portfolio that anyone can dabble in, and medical knowledge would be an advantage, but not necessary, when giving advice to a pandemic stricken nation. Our Health Minister must be on loan to the Treasury. Dave Cox, Corrimal

