Illawarra disability services plead for resources amid COVID crisis

Illawarra disability support services are pleading with government for priority access to rapid antigen tests and PPE as they fight to ensure some of the region's most vulnerable residents continue to get the help they need. Like many other sectors, disability services are facing workforce stress as staff are forced to isolate due to COVID-19 infection or exposure. Edward Birt, chief operating officer of the Disability Trust, said his organisation was managing staffing issues by pulling workers from less critical services into essential services, such as those in homes and residential facilities. Read more: Wollongong woman dies with COVID as hospitalisations hit 100 "These [services] are not just nice to have - these are essential, and life-threatening if you don't have them," Mr Birt said. "These are not things you can wait for." He said there were also managers and team leaders out working directly with clients to fill the gaps rather than their usual administrative roles - although administration demands had not let up - and staff working overtime. Interchange Illawarra chief executive officer Jake Pearson said his organisation was also prioritising shifts and cancelling non-critical services to ensure the essential needs of clients were being met. "We're managing, but it's not sustainable," Mr Pearson said. He said the limited access to services was difficult for clients - particularly those with intellectual disabilities who might not understand the changes - as well as their carers, such as parents and family members. Cram Foundation CEO Karen Burdett said the furloughing of staff was an ongoing issue, although her organisation was managing well due to the hard work of its team. Read more: Snake catcher urges people to stop killing pythons after finding one on Woonona aviary Access to rapid antigen tests is another challenge facing these services. Mr Birt said the Disability Trust had a dwindling supply but were notified just Friday afternoon that the federal government had commandeered stock from their supplier, from whom they were expecting a delivery later this month. "At this point in time, there should be ready access to rapid antigen tests for the disability sector," he said. Both Mr Pearson and Mr Birt said government had repeatedly overlooked the disability sector when it came to COVID support. Ms Burdett said it was vital that disability services were also prioritised for access to such resources as RATs and PPE. "We've got to be included in that essential workforce and have access to all that resourcing that's going to keep people safe," Mr Birt said. A spokesperson for the federal Department of Health said providers were reimbursed for RAT purchases However, gaining access to these was an issue; Mr Birt said services were "in the same boat as the general community". The health department spokesperson also said a management and operational plan for people with disability had been developed to "provide a targeted response for people with disability". "Since early April 2020, personal protective equipment (PPE) including surgical masks, have been made available in limited quantities from the National Medical Stockpile to support services to people with disability in accordance with protocols to prioritise those most vulnerable to COVID-19," the spokesperson said. "The Department of Health works closely with the Department of Social Services and the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) to assess requests from National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) registered participants and service providers for PPE." Meanwhile, Illawarra providers are adjusting operations to keep their clients safe amid the rising prevalence of COVID in the community. "We're doing everything we possibly can to keep things safe and up and running," Mr Pearson said. Read more: Our are face masks up to scratch against Omicron's rapid spread? Ms Burdett said the Cram Foundation was proactive in communicating with clients and their families about adapting activities, such as going to places that posed a lower risk of tranmission or infection. PPE requirements had also changed, she said, and with more RATs expected to arrive next week, staff would be required to test before starting their shifts. Mr Birt said RATs were used where necessary, such as when a client in a group home had potentially been exposed, and the Disability Trust was "incredibly attentive" to the use of PPE. Ms Burdett, Mr Birt and Mr Pearson were also unanimous in acknowledging their staff for their hard work in ensuring people with disabilities still received vital care and support. "Their dedication is incredible," Mr Pearson said. "They are doing an outstanding job with juggling this situation," Ms Burdett said. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

