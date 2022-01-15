news, latest-news,

A Mt Warrigal man accused of viciously bashing his ex-girlfriend, including hitting her with an axe and stomping on her head, claims to have been the victim of his own brutal beating at the hands of police. Johnny Murray, 25, had significant facial swelling and bruising when he fronted Wollongong Local Court yesterday, the day after police found him and his alleged victim hiding under a building in Wollongong. Defence lawyer Caitlin Drabble said Murray alleged he'd been injured by heavy handed police. "He said he was brutally assaulted by police upon his arrest - there's scratches and skin missing from one side of his face and significant swelling," she said. Read more: Bat used in violent Crown Street brawl, court hears However, police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffen said Murray's injuries could have occurred as a result of his own struggles against police efforts to arrest him. The court heard Murray was wanted over allegations he broke into a home in Berkeley and terrorised three woman, one of whom was his ex-girlfriend. He allegedly swung a small axe at his ex-partner, hitting her six times in the head and body, then repeatedly stomped on her as she lay on the floor. He then allegedly threw her up against a window, causing her head to smash through the glass. Murray only left the location when another man entered the home, police will allege. Murray's ex-girlfriend and her friend were taken to hospital but refused to divulge the source of their injuries to staff. Doctors said the ex-girlfriend suffered blunt force trauma to her lower back, shoulder and her upper left rib and shoulder. She also had contusions on the left side of her head and was treated for a fracture to her right wrist and trauma and bruising to head and right thigh. Police attended the hospital but neither woman would tell them what had occurred. However, the third woman reported the incident to police that afternoon, allegedly naming Murray as the culprit. After Murray's arrest on Thursday, he was taken to Wollongong Police Station and charged with 10 offences including aggravated break and enter, assault, resisting arrest and contravening an apprehended violence order. In court yesterday, Ms Drabble said Murray denied being at the house or assaulting the women and had a friend who could vouch for his whereabouts at the time of the alleged assault. Murray sought release on bail however it was refused by Magistrate Michael O'Brien, who described the allegations as "somewhat horrific" and noted Murray had a lengthy criminal record. The matter will return to court next month. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

