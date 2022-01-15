news, latest-news,

Performances of the Sesame Street Circus Spectacular in Shellharbour have been called off for a week because of COVID-19. In a post on social media, management said they had decided to postpone the weekend shows scheduled for Friday, January 14 to Sunday, January 16 "with due consideration being given to the circumstances surrounding the current COVID-19 situation in NSW and in the interest of public safety". However, a staff member has since tested positive, forcing the cancellation of shows until Saturday, January 22. Read more: Two more Wollongong residents die as district hits new COVID case record Organisers told the Mercury that late on Friday afternoon, NSW Health informed management that a ticket holder at a previous show had tested positive for COVID. "We then made the decision to immediately postpone all shows for this weekend whilst all staff involved with circus undertook a RAT [rapid antigen] test," they said "Unfortunately, we have a positive test result from one or our team members and in accordance with NSW Health guidelines we are now closed for seven days." Organisers said ticketholders would be contacted via the outlet they bought tickets from. They said they were working to reschedule tickets to new dates. NSW reported another 48,768 COVID cases on Saturday, with 15,925 being rapid antigen test results from the previous seven days.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/071dc15d-ddaa-4e12-88b7-31da8437de67.jpg/r0_50_1000_615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg