Police are asking for the public's assistance as they search for a girl missing from the Wollongong area for more than a week. Hope Fraser, 15, was last spoken to about 4pm on Wednesday, January 5. Her family have not heard from her since and concerns are held for her welfare because of her age. Read more: Two more Wollongong residents die as district hits new COVID case record Hope is described as Caucasian in appearance with a fair complexion, about 170 to 175 centimetres tall, with long brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees Hope or knows of her whereabouts is urged to call Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

