Man in critical condition after near-drowning at Woonona

A man is in a critical condition following a near-drowning at Woonona on Saturday afternoon. Emergency services were called to Bulli Beach after reports three people were seen struggling in a rip about 100m offshore around 3.30pm. NSW Police said the swimmers were brought to shore by witnesses, before being attended to by Lifeguards and NSW Ambulance paramedics. A 22-year-old man was taken to Wollongong hospital in a critical condition. The other swimmers - a 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman - were also taken to hospital in a stable condition. Officers attached to Wollongong Police Area Command have commenced an investigation into the incident and are reminding people to exercise caution when swimming in the surf. Police urge all those around waterways to remember these simple tips: - If you cannot swim, do not go into the water - Only swim in waterways that are patrolled - swim between the red and yellow flags and always listen to advice from lifeguards - Wear a life jacket, whether you are on a boat or out fishing - Be aware of all conditions - water conditions and the weather are unpredictable. Be mindful of rips and changes and do not swim at night.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/499689e2-d391-468f-9822-93ab4688efd5.jpg/r10_560_3991_2809_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg