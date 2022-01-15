Young child, man taken to hospital with burns after incident at Burrill Lake

news, latest-news,

A young child and a man have suffered burns after a boat's engine at Burrill Lake near Ulladulla on Saturday afternoon. Paramedics and the NSW Rural Fire Service were called to the scene on Burrill Lake Drive West shortly before 5pm. A young child sustained what were believed to be superficial burns to his body, as did a man. They were taken to Milton Ulladulla Hospital.

