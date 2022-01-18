subscribers-only,

Dear NSW Health staff, in spite of some complaints about protective measures at Wollongong Hospital, the great majority of us in the real world greatly appreciate what you are doing. We recognise that you go to work every day and risk your life and health to protect us all. We know that you are understaffed and overworked, and we appreciate your dedication. The hospital's protective measures help to keep yourselves safe, so that you can then look after us. They also aim to protect the vulnerable, such as those of us suffering from cancer, those with immune deficiencies, and the old and frail. For all of this, we thank you. Jill Merrin, Austinmer Please do not waste anymore money on fireworks. Spend it in the hospitals and parking in Wollongong. Ben Luttikhuizen, Figtree Labour, it is workers getting out of bed each day and going to work to produce the actual goods and services we need to survive in society. The economy can't work if people can't work. The Omicron variant is tearing though our workforces, be it health care, education and childcare, transportation and logistics, emergency sevices, retail and hospitality. Our Prime Minister and NSW Premier have been at the head of this catastrophe. They are only protecting the economy, a protection that can kill you. They are continually relaxing isolation rules, forcing workers to return earlier than they should. Workers forced to buy their own RATs tests, many who are casuals, working shift to shift without sick leave and dependent on their pay to survive economically. What we need now is to restore and enforce infection protection practices that include masks, PPE, free & assessible rapid tests and income support for workers who need to stay at home and isolate. No industry should be able to force a worker back to work earlier if they have tested positive. We need to have steady, secure jobs rather than outsourcing arrangements. The Prime Minister and the NSW Premier need to be reminded that the economy is composed of workers. Protecting our people, protects the economy. Patricia David, Unions Shoalhaven It's that time of the year when the Socialist Left will again agitate over our Australia Day celebrations. They'll get behind those first Australians who clearly want Australia Day replaced with an "Invasion Day". But they, along with everyone else, don't know if this cancellation is something the entire Indigenous population wants .Agitation that fosters and maintains division has always been, and will continue to be one of this mob's most effective tools. Richard Burnett, Wollongong Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

