A tsunami warning for the Illawarra coastline was cancelled last night by the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre. The call to scale back the marine threat warning to a cancellation happened at 9.59pm on Sunday night. A hazardous surf warning remains in place for the Illawarra region with small unusual waves likely, but no longer expected to be dangerous. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming. The marine warning was put in place on Saturday night following an underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga. The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre has issued a tsunami warning for the Illawarra and the entire NSW coastline following an underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga. In issuing the marine threat warning, the centre - operated by the BOM and Geoscience Australia - said dangerous rips, waves, strong ocean currents and localised overflow onto the immediate foreshore were possible for several hours from 8.45pm. Yesterday the Illawarra's beaches were closed. Any ocean activity was considered dangerous, with Surf Life Saving Illawarra spokesman Anthony Turner urging people to ditch the fishing rod or surfboard and stay on dry land. "There's a lot more surging water movements, lot more powerful movements which are possible - people need to heed the warnings," Mr Turner said. Today, Australia will send a surveillance flight to help Tonga assess tsunami damage after an underwater volcano eruption. The P-8 plane is set to reach Tongan airspace by 9am on Monday to gather information on critical infrastructure such as roads, ports and powerlines.

