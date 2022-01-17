Illawarra funeral businesses adapt to COVID

news, latest-news,

The funeral industry has not been exempt from COVID-19 challenges, but Illawarra insiders say there are creative solutions. Staff shortages, COVID-safe operations and caring for those who have died from COVID have all posed difficulties. Robyn Foster, vice-president of Funeral Celebrants Association Australia, said many families were unable to hold a traditional funeral if their loved one died during lockdown - but there were still ways to commemorate them. Read more: How a volcano forced a Tsunami warning on the Illawarra coast "Many people chose to do direct cremations and then hold a memorial ceremony when they were able to have friends and family about again," she said. "Then you aren't limited by a chapel; you can hold it anywhere, and it can be a real celebration of someone's life." She said there were plenty of celebrants available, as the profession involves less face-to-face time, and therefore less COVID risk, than many others. She said a good place to start looking was the Funeral Celebrant Association of Australia website. Edwina Ellicott, of H. Parsons Funeral Directors, said they had cross-trained a number of staff to mitigate the effects of COVID on staff shortages. They have also incorporated a perspex cover which can be placed over the coffin so families of those who have died of COVID are still able to safely mourn the deceased. A "Zoom wall"' has been installed in the Wollongong chapel to enable family and friends who are unable to travel to attend virtually. Traditions that include personal care of the dead have also been maintained. "Our team have worked hard to best meet our families' needs, and are to be congratulated over how well they have managed over the past month," Ms Ellicott said. "We are doing everything we possibly can to minimise impacts on the families." Ms Ellicott said H. Parsons has actually seen a small decline in the number of deaths during this period of COVID. "With most of us practising better hygiene and social distancing, our most ill and vulnerable in the community are less susceptible to the flu and other common illnesses," she said.

