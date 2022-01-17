Time to act on noisy motorbikes and cars

subscribers-only,

Motorbike riders in Wollongong in years past were repeatedly subject to exhaust muffler checks by police. Can recall being pulled over by the paddy wagon from which the officer would pull out a long dowel stick to poke up the mufflers, to check that they possessed baffles. Where are the checks today? The laws haven't changed. Car and motorbike makers are required to provide products that comply with these low noise levels.T he situation in Wollongong today has become out of hand, particularly at weekends, making some areas bordering on unlivable and certainly not attractive to our visitors. Conversation is impossible. Many riders and drivers of machines, that obviously do not comply with the regulations, are circulating our CBD, residential precincts and beach areas unchecked. Motorbikes often have no mufflers and cars are fitted with sophisticated dual exhaust systems, one of which produces loud explosions which is referred to in the trade as "crackle tune". Come September this year, the world press will be focusing on Wollongong. Obviously, there is a need to get our traffic issues settled down before hundreds of cyclists and supporters descend on us. Two issues stand out, noise and inappropriate speed for our built-up areas. To provide the appropriate atmosphere and environment for cyclists and pedestrians, there is an urgent need to calm down our streets. It is suggested a 40km/h speed limit as the first step, with the extending of the installation of speed limiting devices, and noise cameras to limit excess noise. Ross Robinson, Wollongong With an hour to fill in during a welcome break in the summer showers, I decided to revisit Tom Thumb Lagoon Wetland after a five-year absence. In this little oasis bordering industrial land, it was good to see some birdlife, but sad to note an area that seems to have been given the thumbs down. Signs of neglect include covered-over signage; dingy viewing platform; cordoned-off dilapidated picnic shelter; and overgrown vegetation lining the track, particularly at the eastern end that's been closed off and the footbridge over the floodway leading into Gurungaty Waterway long gone. Hardly surprising, not a soul in sight. I wondered if any consideration has been given to include this track during the planning stage of Wollongong's well-publicised UCI Road World Championships this coming September, or at least to encourage non-elite cyclists and walkers to enjoy a circular route once again along this stretch, by taking in Port Kembla Road and the sewage treatment works! But that would entail building a new footbridge. I'd sooner see money spent on such a construction, identical to that at the southern end of Puckeys Estate, rather than repairing a singed palm up a pole. Mike Morphett, Thirroul Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

