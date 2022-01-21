The Living Hearth, Linda Sheahan, eco homewares, artisan brands, kantha homewares, bed linen, Miss Molly classics, eco store

The Living Hearth is a warm and eclectic store in the heart of Thirroul and home to a curated selection of sustainable eco homewares and artisan brands. Owner Linda Sheahan is passionate about the environment, and stocks the shop accordingly, hoping to inspire and heal through mindful products. From the local to the global - what you will find in The Living Hearth are true treasures. Australian products include the delicious smelling 'Queen B' beeswax candles and the practical, lasts for life, bags and blankets by 'Remote Projects'. There are also Australian bird tea towels by artist Fiona Roderick and all natural hand-rolled soap balls by Est. Shining in amongst all these beautiful products are artisan jewellery pieces by South Coast makers 'I am Jika' and 'Liplivive'. Alongside these Aussie wonders sit a scattering of thoughtfully selected global imports, most often chosen for ethical reasons. Hand-knitted toys come from Kenana Knitters, Kenya, which empowers rural Kenyan women through fair wages and accessible work. New in store are the exquisite hand-stitched kantha homewares by Basha, a charitable Bangladeshi based organisation that employs former street prostitutes and their children. In amongst these spectacular goods are the trademark products by Miss Molly Eco Lux Linen. You will find everything from bedding to homewares and clothes made from European linen in gorgeous colours. Miss Molly is the brand that came before The Living Hearth. It arose over a decade ago from Sheahan's desire to bring sustainable flax linen into Australian homes. The Miss Molly classics are the slip dresses available in two lengths and 18 stunning colours. The linen fabric is the perfect weight to keep you cool and breezy during the Australian summer. Other clothing classics include the 'Lazy Linen' selection - a mix and match group of unisex clothing, including pants, boxers and a short sleeve shirt for those easy summer days, when all you want is comfort. But it isn't all stay in bed clothes, there are some fancy dresses, shirts and jackets on offer too - the recently 'Heavenly' range features embroidered detailing, and some gently puffed sleeves. Miss Molly Eco Lux bedding is perfectly luscious. It comes in French Flax or the more rustic Irish Linen options, with a wide range of colours and sizes, in pillowcases, fitted and flat sheets, doona covers, quilts and throws. The products chosen to be stocked by The Living Hearth all have the underlying theme of environmental awareness. The Living Hearth is truly passionate about sustainability and is continuously and consciously working to improve its sustainable practices. Excess clothes and fabric gets donated, recycled or passed on to those who need it through the Thread Together charity. Any products that need to be posted are done so in a compostable satchel made from corn starch by Better Packaging Co. to eliminate plastic waste. At The Living Hearth, they truly care.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/3b2a7947-3f0f-4087-9eef-43e9e9b00ed2.jpg/r0_152_3000_1847_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Luxurious and sustainable eco store

