In terms of school options in Australia, the Catholic system has long been a highly attractive proposition to those wanting the best possible outcome for their children. Beyond that, there's usually also something making a particular school's approach just that little bit special, and we asked principal Robert Muscat what that something is for Corpus Christi Catholic High School in Oak Flats. "At Corpus we provide a high-quality wellbeing program which is underpinned by our core values; Presence, Humility, Courage and Service," Mr Muscat said. "We provide a learning approach underpinned by an inquiry model, utilising design-thinking and project-based learning strategies." The campus was established in 2006, and they offer students a wide variety of elective subjects to pursue their personal areas of interest or talent. "We cater for students from 7-12 and have 56 courses on offer in stage 6 (years 11-12)," he added. Additionally, there are several programs and initiatives Mr Muscat felt worthy of being highlighted. These are their offerings of diverse learning needs support, their gifted education program, their Tournament of the Minds and extensive VET programs are available with early commencement of VET (HSC) in year 10. Plus CCN is Corpus's very own video and news network. The club is run by students and is involved in showcases and open nights. "The school also offers a wide range of extra- curricular activities in sport, creative and performing arts, public speaking and debating across a range of curriculum areas," Mr Muscat said. "Our industrial workshop is well equipped for our ITT (Industrial Timber Technology) students, and The Learning Resource Centre is a dynamic space that provides students with up-to-date resources in a flexible, collaborative environment. "Our state-of-the-art hospitality and commercial kitchen space including The Vine Café enables students to undertake work placement on site." Mr Muscat also pointed out things the school is proud of, such as its excellent reputation, academic success, sporting success, cultural success and wellbeing programs - and the staff who are all highly qualified and dedicated professionals. As you can imagine, the quality of education and extra facilities offered mean that placements at Corpus Christi are highly coveted. In particular it's important to enrol nice and early because "there is a high demand for places in year 7, and places for years 10 and 11 are highly sought after throughout the year." In order to enrol your child, parents or carers can download an enrolment package from the website at ccchsdow.catholic.edu.au/enrolments/ The school's Open Night is on Wednesday, February 23, 4pm-7pm so put that in your diary. For more information or to make an appointment call 4230 3300 or visit ccchsdow.catholic.edu.au and you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Placements are coveted at Corpus Christi

