No need to be bored in 2022! Especially now that state lockdowns seem to be in the past. So what is on offer in 2022? Sport Cycling and walking are just some of the activities most people can do. Now that the weather has warmed up, add bodyboarding, swimming and surfing. You can learn to sail or hire a paddleboard or kayak for a leisurely paddle. If you children are into sport, practise together if possible or play backyard games. From fishing and boating to jogging and golf, fresh air outdoors is good. Hobbies While you may have done a fair share of reading during lockdown, there are always more books to read as well magazines with inspiring ideas and entertainment. Learn a new hobby in 2022 - try playing the piano, take dance classes or learn to swim. Studies have shown that learning something new keeps your mind active. Activities Wollongong and surrounds are spoilt for choice when it comes to activities. Raining? No problem. Plenty of indoor play centres, a Science Centre, ten pin bowling, trampolining, wall climbing, etc. For the adults, visit an art exhibition, go to the theatre, attend a market or a movie. If daring, try tandem sky diving or snorkelling. For a mountain bike adventure, go to the Cringila Bike Park or organise a horse trail with your family and friends. Volunteer Plenty of places to volunteer and do your bit for society - foster a child or help at op shops - you can learn new life skills, socialise with others and do potential job training. Even Lifeline could do with your assistance and you could help save a life. Health If you want to get your health on track, enrol at a gym or hire a personal trainer. You could also go jogging or make a habit of regular walks. For relaxation, try a massage, a facial, salt therapy or flotation tank sessions. Outings Go for a treetop walk, food tour, cruise or deep sea fishing. These make great gifts too. Zoos are always popular with Symbio Wildlife Park just a short drive away. For summer fun, Jamberoo Action Park provides hours of water slides and fun. Take a drive along Grand Pacific Drive checking out the Sea Cliff Bridge on the way and view the stunning vistas from Bald Hill, Sublime Point, Mt Keira and other lookouts. Into nature? Plenty of walking trails, Wollongong Botanic Garden and the famous Kiama Blowhole are ideal for family outings too. For cultural activities, try Nan Tien Temple, an art class or learn a new language. So get out there!

Ready for your bucket list for 2022?

