Apparently, we're pushing through the pandemic. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet made that clear in Monday's presser, where a $43 million package for events affected by COVID was announced. Let's be honest, we all knew what he meant. The signs have been there since we were told to start using rapid antigen tests (RATs) despite no RATs available to purchase. Pushing through feels like something we can manage. We've pushed through a lot in the last few years, drought, bushfire recovery, lockdowns, wild storms, flooding and more recently, a tsunami warning. Pushing through is similar to the British expression of "keep calm and carry on", used during the Second World War. But there is a difference here. In 1940s Britain, there was no choice but to carry on. Pushing through, however, is a choice for the NSW state government. So is how we push through. In the Illawarra, we're beginning to get used to the hallmarks of pushing through a pandemic. It's no longer a surprise to see a shop or restaurant closed due to staffing or supply issues. We nod in understanding when we hear another family are in isolation. We're resigned to working from home again after relearning how to make eye contact with others. However, pushing through with no financial support from the federal or state government doesn't feel like pushing through at all. It feels like abandonment. The $43 million for the events industry is fantastic news, but what about our other businesses, large and small? How does a coffee shop with a handful of employees suffering from supply issues and staffing issues push through? How does a builder finish off the home renovation they are working on when truck drivers cannot get supplies to them? You get the picture. Rent relief for small businesses announced on Sunday is a start, but many of the COVID assistance programs put in place at the beginning of the pandemic are no longer relevant, or funding will come to an end shortly. If we're pushing through, something needs to be done to catapult us out of the other side. - Gayle Tomlinson Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

