news, latest-news,

As clean up operations continue after a severe storm battered Wollongong and Shellharbour on Saturday evening new footage shows the extreme weather event. Albion Park in Shellharbour was lashed with more than 31 millimetres of rain from 5pm to 6:30pm on Saturday, January 17. Shellharbour local Robert Fleming filmed vehicles driving through a flooded Shellharbour road and a worker sweeping water out of Kebab House Warilla following the severe downpour on Saturday evening. "I've lived here for around 20 years and that was the biggest dump of rain I've experienced in such a short amount of time," Mr Fleming told Australian Community Media (ACM). Elsewhere, roofs were uplifted, tree branches were seen flying through the sky and a deluge of rain caused the underground carpark of Warrawong Plaza to flood temporarily. A tree came down in the Wollongong CBD onto the road in Burelli Street, just east of the Keira Street intersection, and the roof was blown off a building in Crown Street. Meanwhile, thousands of properties experienced blackouts as a result of the storm. Endeavour Energy confirmed there were 54 active outages in the Wollongong area affecting 6047 customers. Brodie Thompson was driving through Wollongong at the time the storm hit "so much hail and branches falling down all over Cliff Road and Marine Drive". They said it was "hazardous" to drive but they were on their way to a wedding reception at City Beach, where power outages and flash flooding caused chaos. Wollongong resident Ceyda Eren was on Bligh Street when the intense storm with howling wind, a heavy downpour - seemingly raining sideways - and tree branches flying high in the air down the street. She said she wasn't scared, but it did seem like "there was a tornado". "[It was] just really interesting in how quick it was going," Ms Eren said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141815392/8a6c4c43-5e71-4715-ab50-108462c652f5.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg