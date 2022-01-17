news, latest-news,

The NSW state government has denied that it has responsibility for deteriorating jetties on the Lake Illawarra foreshore at Windang. The jetties have been a focus of community concern as they begin to fall apart and following complaints made to Wollongong Council, barriers were erected to keep people from the most dangerous sections. Read more: Time to provide the COVID-safe details on school return: Illawarra MP A Wollongong Council spokesperson said that as the jetties were on Crown Land, their maintenance and upkeep was the responsibility of the NSW government. A spokesperson for the Department of Planning and Environment - Crown Lands denied this, saying that the structures were the responsibility of Wollongong Council. "Wollongong City Council holds a licence with Crown Lands over the Windang foreshore, including the management and maintenance of jetties in that area." The council spokesperson said the local government entered into licence arrangements to facilitate access to the lake to conduct works. "These timed arrangements are to facilitate Council works on a specific project in the foreshore area." Following the disbandment of the Lake Illawarra Authority in 2014, management of the estuary was handed over to Wollongong and Shellharbour councils and conducted through the Lake Illawarra Estuary Management Committee. Some structures on the lake, however, do remain the responsibility of the NSW government. "Crown Lands oversees management of other jetties and built structures that were constructed by the former Lake Illawarra Authority," said the Department of Planning and Environment spokesperson. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

