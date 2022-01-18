Police seek help with investigation into palm tree blaze

news, latest-news,

Wollongong Police have released images of a man who may be able to assist with investigations into a fire in the Wollongong CBD in the early hours of New Year's Day. The city's most controversial art installation, the "palm up the pole" in Crown Street Mall was set on fire on New Year's Day. The incident happened about 12.15am on January 1, when police say an unknown person was seen lighting fireworks underneath the palm. Firefighters quickly extinguished the tree, which appeared largely unscathed, although the base holding its roots was damaged. Work has been undertaken to repair the tree and its automated watering system. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

