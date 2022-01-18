One death, more than a thousand new cases for local health district

news, latest-news,

More than 1000 people in the Illawarra have tested positive to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and one man has died, according to the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District. A man from the Shellharbour area, aged in his 70s, who was vaccinated against COVID-19 passed away. The Local Health District expresses its sincere condolences to his loved ones. A true picture of how widespread COVID-19 is in the Illawarra remains elusive, as testing systems continue to struggle. Read more: "We are in for a very tough few weeks." MP's anger over COVID-19 There were 1441 positive COVID-19 test results notified for the 24 hour period to 8pm last night across the health district - including 513 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 928 positive PCR tests. That number may not be accurate, however. The health district said there may be some cases included in these numbers where people have reported positive RATs on multiple days, or where people have also had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period. There were 497 positive PCR tests from Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA); 200 from Shellharbour LGA; 205 from Shoalhaven LGA and 26 cases from Kiama LGA As at 8pm, January 17 there were 127 COVID-19 cases in hospital in the district, including patients who are no longer COVID-positive. Bed capacity at Wollongong Hospital may be increased by moving patients to other hospitals, including local private hospitals. "Our patient flow and hospital executive teams continue to work around the clock, across all sites, to ensure the areas of highest need are prioritised," a spokesperson from the district said. "Given Wollongong Hospital sees the most unwell patients from throughout the Local Health District, we are working to reinforce bed capacity at this facility." Postcodes for local COVID-19 cases are as follows. Wollongong LGA: 136 cases in 2500, 32 cases in 2502, 10 cases in 2505, 25 cases in 2506, 12 cases in 2508, 19 cases in 2515, 24 cases in 2516, 36 cases in 2517, 32 cases in 2518, 41 cases in 2519, 23 cases in 2525, 33 cases in 2526, 74 cases in 2530. Shellharbour LGA: 80 cases in 2527, 51 cases in 2528, 69 cases in 2529. Shoalhaven LGA: 25 cases in 2535, four cases in 2538, 33 cases in 2539, 77 cases in 2540, 66 cases in 2541. Kiama LGA: 20 cases in 2533, six cases in 2534. NSW has recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic with 36 lives were lost in the 24 hours to 8pm, while 29,830 new COVID-19 cases were recorded. There are 2850 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 209 in ICU. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

