What's the difference between the Illawarra's clubs and pubs, and other prominent and essential services such as major grocery chains, postal services and prominent banking institutions? Plenty. I have been informed on five separate occasions during the past few weeks that I checked in to a supermarket, postal service and bank where COVID had been detected, but not once from pubs or clubs. Given the above backdrop, I am now of the view clubs and pubs COVID precursor procedures and processes are performed much better by their staff. For example, QR codes, verification of the status of important COVID immunisation records, and a swipe of a membership card, are mandatory. Also, the unvaccinated are not permitted entry into clubs and pubs without the requisite documentation. Now, juxtapose this with the apparent inept procedures for gaining access to major grocery chains, postal services and prominent banking institutions - other than for a rudimentary QR code screening - seemingly, the unvaccinated are permitted unfettered access with no other authorised COVID checks and balances - nothing, zilch, zero and nought! I can now understand why the Illawarra's clubs and pubs do it much better. Also, no clubs or pubs have registered a COVID case to my knowledge in recent times. D J Preece, North Wollongong To say that I was heartened to read Julian Cribb's opinion piece in Friday's paper is to imply that it is somehow a happy or hopeful piece, and it is not. But I was heartened to read something that many of us have thought, but which I had never read so eloquently before. "You can't halt wildfires by printing money, ... you can't subsidise the sea so it stops rising". Politicians are woefully and wilfully unprepared for the types of challenges that we are now facing; existential crises that affect the biosphere, the economic sphere, and the political sphere all at once. The disaster of Climate Change is so closely linked to the tragedy of global poverty that they cannot be solved or mitigated in isolation. Yet governments are still in the past when it comes to "solutions", relying on tax breaks, encouraging individualised action, inciting class division, and perpetuating the status quo instead of revolutionising themselves in order to serve us. They hope to keep us so distracted by the circus that we don't see the collapsing Earth around us. Yet every burnt koala, every story of climate refugees, every report of rampant capitalism overthrowing good sense and human compassion reminds us that we do not have time for governments to filibuster and delay. We barely have time for action. And we must act now to preserve all life, especially our own. Alice Milson, Calala Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

