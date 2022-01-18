New store for bargains and hidden treasures

news, latest-news, Lifeline, donations, bric a brac, Wollongong, store, op shop

A new op shop hub is growing south of Wollongong CBD, with Lifeline Wollongong opening its new store on Ellen Street. The new store is within walking distance from the Save the Children and Salvation Army op shops and had its first day of operations on Monday, January 17. Read more: One death, more than a thousand new cases for local health district For the past six weeks, Lifeline volunteers have been packing up the former Lifeline store to ready the new premises for opening. Retail area manager Alicia Ferderer said the store could not have opened without the volunteers' assistance. "Volunteers, booksorters, vehicle drivers and assistants helped us so much." The new store is adjacent to the Tom Thumb Service station. The premises is spread across a single floor and with fewer internal columns, there's more flexibility on the floor for a greater range of items. Air conditioning throughout the entire store also makes for a pleasant shopping experience. "It's definitely a more streamlined feel in the shop," said Mrs Ferderer. The store is accepting donations of a wide range of pre-loved items, from clothing to bric a brac, books and small electrical items. The store also accepts Manchester, kitchen goods and homewares. "We ask that items are in good condition, the kind of thing you would hand on to a friend rather than things that have finished their days," said Mrs Ferderer. As there has been greater community awareness of issues of waste and recycling, op shops have seen a resurgence of interest, both from customers looking to reduce their environmental footprint and those donating unwanted items to avoid adding to landfill. Mrs Ferderer said that she had seen that herself as consumers look to purchase second hand items rather than new. In addition, Lifeline is working to ensure that items they cannot sell find another home, rather than being sent to the tip. "It is certainly a circular industry." There is a particular need for men's and children's clothing as well as homewares and packaged gift items. CDs, DVDs and books are also always popular, however Lifeline asks that books be dropped off to the book sorting warehouse in Unanderra. The Lifeline Wollongong Shop is now open at 19 Ellen Street, Wollongong, from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 9.30am to 2.30pm on Saturdays.

