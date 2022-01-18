Election date down to perfect timing: Editorial

subscribers-only,

It is no surprise the first federal opinion poll of 2022, which landed on Tuesday, is loaded with bad news for the Morrison government. The LNP, and the Prime Minister, have a horrible start to the year with COVID-19 deaths now topping hundreds a week, hospitalisations soaring to almost 5000, nearly 400 people in intensive care, and case numbers impossible to accurately discern. Ambulance services are stretched to the limit, important "elective" surgeries are being cancelled, workers are threatening to strike against changes that would expose them to workplace infection, and RAT kits are still almost impossible to find. In many respects the situation in Australia is as dire as it has ever been and will likely get worse before it gets better as millions of people return to work and to school at the end of the month. Mr Morrison, who urged premiers and chief ministers to "open up" before Christmas despite the already alarming Omicron variant surge, has been widely blamed for the setbacks in both mainstream and on social media. This was reflected in this week's Resolve survey which saw the Coalition's primary vote fall from 39 per cent to 34 per cent, a five point drop, since last November. Labor, by contrast, has seen its primary vote jump three points from 32 per cent to 35 per cent over the same period. That said, it is surprising given the close association Mr Morrison has had with many of the Coalition's recent misfortunes - including the refusal to issue RAT kits free of charge and the bungled deportation of Novak Djokovic - that Anthony Albanese has not managed to creep ahead as preferred PM. Mr Morrison is preferred by 38 per cent of survey respondents compared to 31 per cent for Mr Albanese. The Labor leader has managed to make up a lot of ground however. Last July 45 per cent of respondents preferred Mr Morrison over Mr Albanese who was languishing on 24 per cent. Now it's all down to timing. Early reports are Omicron might be peaking and an infux of RAT kits are expected in February. A May election could work out well for Mr Morrison, who needs a bit of good news on his side because after all, polls are never a solid way to pick a winner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/72be8dd6-3163-432b-af3f-16712ad3b6c2.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg